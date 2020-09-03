The Wyakin Foundation, an organization that assists veterans transitioning out of the military, has announced it is hosting its annual Guardian Ball to raise funds to support its services, according to the website, which include but are not limited to:
- Educational and emergent financial assistance
- Mentorship programs
- Counseling
- Professional development curriculum
- Community impact projects
An online fundraiser featuring various bidding items, from trips and dining to jewelry and experiences. Items can be viewed at guardianball9.afrogs.org/#/index. Bidding opens Sept. 18 and goes through Oct. 3. The Guardian Ball will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Thursday
Online — Gov. Little will host an announcement regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds at 11 a.m. The conference will be streamed to the public online at idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/governor/.
Nampa — Musikgarten Cycle of Seasons, 11 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Idaho Cancer Policy Forum — Different Facets of Top Cancers, noon, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Idaho.
Nampa — Music Makers at the Keyboard, 4 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — First Thursday in Downtown Boise, 5-9 p.m. Visit downtownboise.org for retail specials and events.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., Birt Arena, 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Boise — Improv Insanity, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Online — Writer’s Workshop with Toni Morgan and Beth Piatote, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Friday
Nampa — Swim Lessons (all day), Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Online — First Friday Astronomy: Titan, 7:30 p.m., Boise State University.
The Flicks show times
- The Personal History of David Copperfield 1:40, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
- Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:10, 9:10
- Tesla 2:55, 7:15
- Made in Italy 12:50, 5:05, 9:25
More information is available at theflicksboise.com.