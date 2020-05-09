BOISE — When Charles Fain was exonerated in the 1982 rape and murder of a 9-year-old Nampa girl in 2001, he said he received a new set of clothes upon his release from prison.
It was the only form of restitution that Fain, then 52 years old, was given after serving nearly 18 years on death row for a crime he never committed, he said. This year, a bill passed by both the House and Senate would have changed this, providing Fain and others in a similar position money and assistance, such as health insurance, counseling and help with college tuition, housing and/or finding a job.
However, the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little on March 31, making Idaho one of 15 states in the country that doesn’t provide any sort of compensation to people who are wrongfully convicted of a crime and serve time behind bars.
In his veto message, Little said the legislation — which would've provided Fain with $75,000 per year for each year incarcerated — was admirable, but created a flawed process. The governor wrote, the "bill immediately forces the state into an adversarial legal proceeding in court with the claimant."
Instead, Little suggested using an existing state board or commission to review cases, such as the Commission on Pardons and Parole or the Board of Examiners, to expedite the process and allow denied claims to be appealed through the court system.
Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, who sponsored the bill, said he plans to reintroduce the legislation on the first day of the 2021 session. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, six people, including Fain and Christopher Tapp, have been wrongfully convicted in Idaho in recent years.
"After Charles Fain was exonerated and let out of prison, he has not gotten any restitution from the state for the 18 years taken from him," Ricks said in an email to the Idaho Press. "Gov. Little has given me his word he will work with us next session to pass a wrongful conviction bill and I will hold him to it. … Although Charles is a kind, humble and independent person without a lot of wants, he still needs to receive his 'justice for all.'"
If the wrongful conviction bill were to pass in the future, Fain said he'd like to use any monetary compensation to help his family and ex-wife.
Ultimately, Fain said nothing can really make up those lost years, and despite what happened to him, he fosters no resentment toward anyone involved or the judicial system. He just hopes it doesn't happen to another person.
"I turned to Jesus; it's what got me through the whole thing," said Fain, who has worked at Dixon Container Co. in Boise since his release almost two decades ago. "I know I came out of it a better person. … I'm not angry about it — I had 17 years to think about it. Something like this can either turn you into a better person or a worse person, and I took the high road."
And when asked what he missed out on most while in prison, Fain's answer was simple — owning animals, such as a dog or cat.
Upon his release, Fain said he rescued an 8-year-old yellow Labrador retriever from a local animal shelter.
"I figured I just got rescued, so I wanted to rescue this dog," he said.
'I WAS GOING TO GET OUT'
Fain, who is now 71 years old and lives in Boise, can still remember the day of his arrest almost four decades ago for the rape and murder of Daralyn Johnson. She had been kidnapped while walking to an elementary school on Feb. 21, 1982, and her body was found three days later along the Snake River in Melba by a group of fishermen.
Fain was 33 at the time of the 9-year-old's death and had recently moved to Nampa with his girlfriend. The pair lived in the same neighborhood as the Johnson family, about a block or so away.
Fain said he was contacted by the police several months after the homicide and asked to provide a hair sample, which he did. He was one of dozens of men providing samples.
"I just gave them what the wanted," the Vietnam veteran said. "I figured I had nothing to worry about; I hadn't done nothing. I thought I'd never hear from them again. … That was my first mistake."
Using a microscope, FBI investigators compared Fain's sample to hairs found on Johnson's clothing. According to court records, the hairs were similar, and the evidence was enough to tie Fain to the crime. He was arrested in March 1983 at age 34.
"I was speechless — I didn't know what to say," Fain recalled. "I couldn't even talk them out of it. They made up their mind. I was the one who did it, and they weren't going to back off on that."
In November of that year, Fain was convicted by a jury and later sentenced to death row. In addition to the hair samples, he said prosecutors also utilized testimonies from jail informants as evidence against him. The two inmates, who received plea agreements in exchange for testifying at the trial, alleged Fain confessed to them in graphic detail while they were locked in the same cell, but this was a lie.
At one point, Fain said he was four days from his execution date. But he was able to get a court order delaying the process because of his remaining appeals in the case.
"I never planned my last words or my last meal," Fain said. "I always held onto the hope that I was going to get out."
Fain was released from prison almost twenty years after his initial arrest once DNA testing found the hairs on Johnson's clothing didn’t actually belong to him.
"The science finally caught up," he said. "And the truth was out."
Johnson’s alleged killer remained unknown — until Monday.
A NEW SUSPECT
The same evidence used to free Fain eventually connected investigators to a new suspect — David Allen Dalrymple, a convicted sex offender currently in prison for a separate, albeit similar, crime involving a girl between age of 9 and 11. Dalrymple, 62, has been charged with Johnson's rape and murder; the charges were announced Monday by Canyon County officials during a news conference in Caldwell.
“This is a day that a local family has been waiting for over nearly four decades. It’s a day that will in time see wrongs righted and justice served. Today begins the last chapter in the tragedy that began with the rape and murder of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson in 1982," said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor at Monday's conference.
When Fain learned a new suspect was identified in the case, he said he felt relieved, particularly for the Johnson family.
"They needed this news more than I did," he said.
Fain said he recently was told by Canyon County officials the Johnsons hope to meet with him soon. It would be the first time they've ever spoken.
"I've always kept my distance, but I'd really like to get together," he said. "I'd be glad to meet with them."