Idaho Power is proposing lower reimbursement rates for customers who generate solar power energy for the grid. The proposal, which is before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for a decision, has drawn in hundreds of comments, many from concerned customers. Pictured in this file photo is a solar project in Boise that part of Idaho Power’s network.

 courtesy Idaho Power

Idahoans who have solar panels on their homes are trying to make sense of what a proposal by Idaho Power would mean for them.

In May, Idaho Power submitted a proposal to change how it compensates people who generate power onsite. That’s typically people whose homes have solar panels but can also include wind or hydro. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission held a virtual public workshop Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon to go over details of the proposal and answer questions from the public.

