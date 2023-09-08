Idahoans who have solar panels on their homes are trying to make sense of what a proposal by Idaho Power would mean for them.
In May, Idaho Power submitted a proposal to change how it compensates people who generate power onsite. That’s typically people whose homes have solar panels but can also include wind or hydro. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission held a virtual public workshop Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon to go over details of the proposal and answer questions from the public.
The workshop was the latest in a six-year process by Idaho Power to adjust compensation for onsite solar generators, commission staff said at the virtual public workshop. Comments made at the workshop were not considered official comments for the case record.
A date for a public hearing on the case is still being decided, staff said. In the meantime, the public can submit comments to the commission by Oct. 12.
The change would only apply to people whose solar panels were installed after December 2019; those who had solar installed before are grandfathered into the old payment system.
Below are some details from the proposal as well as highlights from Wednesday’s meeting.
WHAT IS BEING PROPOSED
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission asked Idaho Power to create a proposal about how it would change its compensation structure. Previous cases from the company that have been heard by the commission established that the company’s current compensation system overvalues exports, or what credit it pays solar users for excess power they send back to the grid, said Matt Suess, a staff engineer with the commission.
The commission asked Idaho Power to conduct its own study on the costs and benefits of onsite power generation. The resulting study, Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VODER), was ultimately acknowledged by the commission following public comment in 2022, despite vociferous opposition from homeowners with solar panels, students, environmental groups and solar company owners. Commenters at the time worried that the study undervalued the contribution of solar owners to the grid and were concerned it would disincentivize solar installation, as previously reported.
Based on the VODER study, the current proposal before the commission has five main requests, all of which would apply only to solar generators who had their system installed after December 2019. The first would shift from “net metering” to “net billing.” In the current net metering system, Idaho Power looks at the power a customer imports from them versus what they contribute back to the grid on a monthly scale, Suess said.
“So you can see how by doing that, a lot of actual imports and exports cancel each other out and are not recorded,” Suess said. But the company has been installing meters “capable of recording all the energy that is imported and all the energy that is exported, each on separate channels” that would enable real-time billing, he said.
The company’s second request is to establish an export credit rate, or the cents per kilowatt hour it would pay onsite solar generators for power they contribute back to the grid. Essentially, it’s a credit for avoided energy costs and capacity costs that the company would otherwise be paying, Suess said.
The presentation went into detail about what factors the company is considering in establishing that rate and what it is based on. For example, the proposed export credit rate takes into account the avoided line losses. Line loss happens naturally when the company sends power through energy lines, so when a customer generates excess power onsite and sends it back to the grid, some line loss is avoided.
As part of establishing an export credit rate, the company would like to establish what it would compensate solar generators for power they contribute back to the grid during on-peak hours — when the company says its energy needs are highest — versus off-peak hours. On-peak hours would be from June 15 to Sept. 15, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday-Saturday, excluding Sundays and holidays.
The proposed on-peak compensation rate for power generated during those hours would be 20.42 cents, whereas power generated in off-peak hours would be 4.91 cents. If you just spread it out annually, apart from peak hours, the rate would be about 5.6 cents, Suess said.
The company is also proposing being allowed to reevaluate the costs that go into the export credit rate regularly, many on an annual basis, and to continue a cap on the size of solar panel system residential users can install at 25 kilowatts.
QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC
Participants in Wednesday’s virtual workshop had a variety of questions about the proposed changes.
Suess confirmed that commission staff were looking into the data Idaho Power is using to support its request that 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. be considered on-peak hours.
One participant asked if the company is being required to consider potential environmental consequences of this proposal. Suess said that he could not speak for the commission, but said that the commission’s mandate is to ensure utility reliability and affordability.
“Whether that includes environmental considerations, I’ll have to defer to them,” Suess said.
NEXT STEPS
So far, the commission has received 209 comments on the case. People have until Oct. 12 to submit comments, said Jolene Bossard, a utilities compliance investigator with the public utilities commission. The commission is still in the process of scheduling a public hearing on the case, she said.
After the public hearing, the commission will issue a decision, she said. If approved by the commission, the proposed rate changes would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the presentation.
The workshop slides detail instructions on how to submit comments for the case through the commission’s website. Commenters must reference the case number: IPC-E-23-14.