BOISE — Autumn Street got on the waitlist for her day care center when she was just seven weeks pregnant — before she even told her husband they were expecting their second child.
“It has a fantastic reputation, it’s been in business in the same location for decades,” she said. “My husband went to preschool there when he was younger. … The waitlist to get your kids into there is just unheard of, it’s yearslong.”
She figures the only reason 7-month-old Archer got in was because his older sister, Addison, 4, already was enrolled, and had been since she was an infant. But after baby Archer had attended for just four weeks in June, the downtown Boise child care center and preschool, Kids Are Special People (KASP), abruptly and indefinitely closed.
Now Street, who works full-time in IT training at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, is at home with both kids; her husband also works full-time, and has to physically go into work each day — sometimes rising as early as 3 a.m. to offset their schedules.
“There’s not a lot of sleep, frankly,” the mom said. “There’s a pretty high stress level.”
“We’ve stayed safe and we’ve stayed healthy, but it’s a constant juggling act. If I have a call that I need to take where I can’t be interrupted and I have to speak, my husband has to come home from work and cover for me.”
“Everybody has been sent scrambling to find alternatives,” she said.
The center also closed during the three-month shutdown in the spring, but at that point, Street was able to hire one of the former teachers to help out at her home three or four days a week. That’s been tougher this time, though some parents are forming care co-ops.
Heather Sarria, KASP director, said in an email, “This has been such a challenging time for all. KASP is currently closed but hopeful to reopen the end of September if it’s safe to do so. Most programs have stayed open and many are dealing with staff and or children getting sick.”
Street said, “June went well.” The second closure, she said, came without warning, in an email about an hour after she’d picked up her kids.
“It caught all of us off guard, and kind of sent us into chaos again,” she said. “It’s not a normal work day when you also have a 4-year-old and an 8-month-old at home.”
“You always feel like you’re a step behind and just can’t get caught up,” she said. “You’re always having to choose. There’s no doing it all right now.”