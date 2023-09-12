Bars01.JPG (copy)

People gather for drinks on the patio of The Mode Lounge in downtown Boise in this June 2020 file photo. The city of Boise's Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2023 financial report says residents are venturing out, balancing out the downturn that sector took during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Idaho Press file photo

Boiseans are working hard and playing hard, according to the city of Boise’s Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2023 financial report.

Data in the report, which was prepared by the Budget Office, shows employment increased 2.1% from June 2022 to June 2023 — almost 3,000 additional jobs. At the same time, Boiseans are going out to drink at restaurants and bars, a reversal from the pandemic when people bought liquor via retail to imbibe at home.

