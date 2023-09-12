People gather for drinks on the patio of The Mode Lounge in downtown Boise in this June 2020 file photo. The city of Boise's Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2023 financial report says residents are venturing out, balancing out the downturn that sector took during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boiseans are working hard and playing hard, according to the city of Boise’s Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2023 financial report.
Data in the report, which was prepared by the Budget Office, shows employment increased 2.1% from June 2022 to June 2023 — almost 3,000 additional jobs. At the same time, Boiseans are going out to drink at restaurants and bars, a reversal from the pandemic when people bought liquor via retail to imbibeat home.
“Due to this pattern, it is now anticipated that FY 2023 (liquor tax) receipts will again be slightly below budget,” the report said. “In dollar terms, the shortfall is projected to be $100,000 or less.”
Data and numbers can often seem technical and removed from everyday life. But the financial report shows what Boiseans can glean from the information about how life is going in the state’s biggest city.
For example, the city’s permit issuance and revenue collections are trending lower than last fiscal year. What that means practically is that some construction projects are being delayed or canceled, the report said.
“Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have slowed development activity, including multifamily projects,” the report said. “Single-family residential construction is above FY 2022 but continues to trend below historical highs. Significant demand continues for commercial construction.”
And traffic fines are projected to be below budget, in part because of high vacancy in the police department. Traffic enforcement officers have been redirected to patrol duties, reducing traffic fines. But parking and towing fines are on track to go above budget by up to $200,000. The report said with reduced closures and restrictions, Boiseans are heading back downtown.
Many who go downtown are heading to the zoo, whose revenues of $1.2 million are around 4% higher than last fiscal year at this time.
“Overall, participation in parks programming remains robust, with numerous categories exceeding FY 2022 third quarter collections,” the report said.
Airport revenues are doing particularly well, at 122% of budget through the third quarter. The increase is mainly because of higher passenger traffic through BOI.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.