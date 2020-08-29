Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Women’s retreat The Soul Success to take place virtually Sept. 16-18
In its third year and the fifth Soul Success Summit, organizers describe this retreat as attracting women from all over the world to develop skills in a variety of areas: business, creativity, leadership, philanthropy. Activities throughout the three-day event include talks by guest speakers, workshops and morning meditation.
Through grounding, connecting, and implementing, retreat participants will take part in workshops led by coaches who specialize in writing best-selling books, getting featured on podcasts, mastering sales and making money, according to a press release. With morning meditation and laws of attraction workshops, each day participants will be able to clear their space and be ready to receive all aspects of the workshop, which will be held through Zoom. For more information, visit thesoulsuccess.com/events.
“Under five pillars: spirituality, leadership, money, health and relationships, The Soul Success Summit unearths the buried voices of the women in the world who are ready to claim their power and rise together as modern day leaders,” Soul Success founder, author, and entrepreneur Megan McCann said in the release. “The summit is offering a roadmap to take a business to a booming, revenue-generating machine.”
Community Calendar
Saturday
Boise — Boise Race for the Cure, 7 a.m., Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Nampa — 13th Annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash, 9 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Nampa — Warbird Roundup 2020, 9 a.m., War Hawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th and Hays streets.
Meridian — Classic Car Show, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Nampa — Cookie Decorating — Happy Harvest Cookies, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Honey for your soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society
Sunday
Meridian — Fountain Square Fine Arts all day at The Village at Meridian, 597 Monarch Sky #225.
Kuna — Community Sunday Supper, 5 p.m., Kuna Methodist Church, 260 W. 4th St.