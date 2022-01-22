BOISE — Petra Hoffman, 16, crossed the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Saturday afternoon to talk to Yvonne Shen, 14, and Sneha Sharma, 16, about a last-minute program adjustment. The local teenagers were all involved with the Idaho Women’s March this year; Shen speaking, Sharma emceeing and Hoffman organizing.
In 2017, then-11-year-old Hoffman went with her mom to the original women’s march in Boise. Hoffman walked in front of the crowd and made a timelapse on her mom’s phone, which she watched back a couple times.
“It was the biggest mobilization I had ever seen in Idaho,” Hoffman said. “It was all led by women.”
Four years later, Hoffman was asked to speak at the event, which is part of an effort “committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance, according to nationwide Women’s March website. Now, Hoffman is on the committee that helped organize the march after some of the past organizers reached out to her.
“I was excited to try it out,” Hoffman said. “I got on board … I changed some things.”
Hoffman made some updates, including inviting legal observers to keep participants safe. When she marched as a pre-teen, the Women’s March was in its first year, and focused on the election of former President Donald Trump.
“There was just a ton of urgency,” Hoffman said. “When you set up movements that way, sometimes you forget about some of the finer details.”
But there’s still a lot to focus on, Hoffman said, citing “misogyny and extremism in local politics” and the uncertain future of Roe v. Wade as it’s weighed again by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Earlier on Saturday, there was an anti-abortion rights rally at Julia Davis Park in Boise, according to a news release. The March for Life was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the park and then go down Capitol Boulevard to the steps of the capitol. Anti-abortion advocates rallied for Roe v. Wade to be overturned.
Hoffman also mentioned Scott Yenor, the Boise State University professor who said feminism makes women “angry ... meddlesome and quarrelsome.”
Yenor’s name, when brought up at the rally by speaker Emily Walton, drew the only boos of the event.
About 300 people attended the Women’s March, holding signs with messages like “Hate is not an opinion” or “Stop putting politics on my body.” A few of the “pussy hats,” emblematic of the first Women’s March, dotted the crowd.
Boise resident Marilyn Large, 75, stood in front of the steps of the statehouse with a blue mask and a black headband covering silvery hair. Her sign had two messages, one about gender equality and one about health care and supporting Roe v. Wade.
“I am encouraged that young women are the ones heading this march,” Large said. “It’s up to them to take it forward. You get to a certain age ... do I need to continue to do this? And yes I do, until I see that someone else is going to come forward and take it over.”
The first Women’s March took place the day after Trump’s inauguration and has become an annual protest in various cities. The original march was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history. Saturday’s march in Boise focused on a breadth of topics regarding feminism, from the patriarchy to homeless issues to anti-racist work.
After the speakers, which included City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez, the attendees marched around the Capitol. The organizers did not invite the police, so no streets were shut down for marching.
For Shen, Sharma and Hoffman, this was not their first brush with activism. For example, Shen is the co-founder of the Idaho Asian American Pacific Islander Youth Alliance. Sharma and Hoffman have been involved with the Idaho Climate Justice League.
Hoffman originally got involved in her school Boise High School’s environmental club as a freshman. She also is an intern for Inclusive Idaho. Hoffman is an extrovert and likes to be a part of communities, she said, which is an essential part of activism.
She’s found her voice in her hometown, she said, though it may seem difficult to make a difference on a larger scale.
“Activism is often just community building,” Hoffman said. “I just realized that students could do something … I always walk away with this feeling that we do live in Boise, Idaho, it is this really small place that sometimes feels insignificant, but we can make these big statements.”
Hoffman’s goal is to remind people that women, including young women and girls, are watching what’s happening in local politics and are affected by the decisions made by the government.
“When it works, it works,” Hoffman said.