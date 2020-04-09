BOISE — The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund awarded a $5,000 grant to the Women's and Children's Alliance to help those fleeing domestic and sexual violence.
The fund, managed by the Idaho Community Foundation, supports the health, education and welfare of children, including college students, throughout the state.
Alliance officials said the money will support the nonprofit's emergency and transitional shelter program, which is "projected to house more than 120 children this year exposed to domestic and/or sexual violence."
“Children who witness domestic violence or are victims of abuse themselves are at risk for long-term physical and mental health problems — lasting even into adulthood,” said WCA Deputy Director Bev La Chance. “The WCA provides safety from potentially dangerous living situations and the tools for healing to help children break free from the generational cycle of violence.”
The WCA saw a 24% increase in calls to its hotline from the beginning to the end of March, Boise Weekly reported Wednesday. In light of the statewide stay-home order issued March 25, “Any distance from the abuser is gone, and it feeds the already existing problem,” WCA Director Bea Black said. “People have lost incomes, there’s more stress and more time for abuse, and now the kids are home all day, too. It’s a pressure cooker.”
The nonprofit provides a 120-day residential shelter program for women and children fleeing domestic and sexual violence. In 2018, the Boise-based nonprofit provided 11,132 "safe bed nights" to 182 women and children.
In addition to emergency and transitional housing options, the WCA offers counseling, case management, court advocacy, life skills classes, financial education and a variety of other integrated services and programs, which "aim to enhance an individual’s ability to achieve their goals and increase self-sufficiency."