Jaki Katz Sonora W. Carver

We Art Women is a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Women's and Children's Alliance. 

 Courtesy Women's and Children's Alliance

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We Art Women: A Virtual Benefit Auction & Concert for the Women's & Children's Alliance kicks off 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with auction bids and donation pledges accepted until 9 p.m. Wednesday. To give or bid visit: weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index. All Proceeds will benefit the WCA’s children’s services, according to a press release.

WCA children’s shelter needs include:

  • hygiene kits — shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush and soap.
  • cleaning and sanitation supplies 
  • children's books and games 
  • healing therapy to a child traumatized by domestic abuse, facilitated by a master level clinician.
  • counseling, child care, case management, court advocacy, life skills classes and financial empowerment

Thursday

Eagle — Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.

Online — Last day of the Light of Hope for Faces of Hope virtual fundraising. Presented by Regence Blue Shield of Idaho. More information is at facesofhopevictimcenter.org/light-of-hope

Nampa — The Springs, Idaho City, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Online — Business Builder Insights, 10 a.m., businessbuilderday.com. IBL Events Inc.

Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.

Boise — Letting Off STEAM | Wacky Weather, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.

Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.

Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Gourds, Ghouls and Goblets (early performance), 5:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Nampa — Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets available through ictickets.com.

Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., Birt Arena, 2520 E. Lewis Lane.

Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.

Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Gourds, Ghouls and Goblets (late performance), 8:15 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Friday

Eagle — Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Nampa — AKC All-Breed Scent Work Trails at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.

Caldwell — Friends of the Caldwell Public Library Book Sale, 10 a.m., 1010 Dearborn St.

Meridian — Outdoor Storytime & Songs, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, and Tiny Library, 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave.

Garden City — Fall Home Show starts at 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Nampa — Splash N’ Dash, 5:45 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Caldwell — Winery after hours at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 6 p.m., 19348 Lowell Road.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Boise — The Blues Saviors (early show), 6:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — The Blues Saviors (late show), 9 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Tags

Load comments