We Art Women: A Virtual Benefit Auction & Concert for the Women's & Children's Alliance kicks off 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with auction bids and donation pledges accepted until 9 p.m. Wednesday. To give or bid visit: weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index. All Proceeds will benefit the WCA’s children’s services, according to a press release.
WCA children’s shelter needs include:
- hygiene kits — shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush and soap.
- cleaning and sanitation supplies
- children's books and games
- healing therapy to a child traumatized by domestic abuse, facilitated by a master level clinician.
- counseling, child care, case management, court advocacy, life skills classes and financial empowerment
Thursday
Eagle — Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.
Online — Last day of the Light of Hope for Faces of Hope virtual fundraising. Presented by Regence Blue Shield of Idaho. More information is at facesofhopevictimcenter.org/light-of-hope.
Nampa — The Springs, Idaho City, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Business Builder Insights, 10 a.m., businessbuilderday.com. IBL Events Inc.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Boise — Letting Off STEAM | Wacky Weather, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Gourds, Ghouls and Goblets (early performance), 5:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Nampa — Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets available through ictickets.com.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., Birt Arena, 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Gourds, Ghouls and Goblets (late performance), 8:15 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Friday
Eagle — Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Nampa — AKC All-Breed Scent Work Trails at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Caldwell — Friends of the Caldwell Public Library Book Sale, 10 a.m., 1010 Dearborn St.
Meridian — Outdoor Storytime & Songs, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, and Tiny Library, 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave.
Garden City — Fall Home Show starts at 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Splash N’ Dash, 5:45 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Caldwell — Winery after hours at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 6 p.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Boise — The Blues Saviors (early show), 6:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — The Blues Saviors (late show), 9 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.