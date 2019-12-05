KUNA — Two inmates who walked away from the Idaho Department of Correction’s South Boise Women’s Correctional Center near Kuna Wednesday evening are back in custody.
At 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Kesha Kandler, 22, of Caldwell and Whitney Wickwire, 19, of Missoula, Montana, were reported missing from the facility, located off Pleasant Valley Road, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.
Ada County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with the women at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Gowen and Pleasant Valley roads — about six miles from the facility.
Kandler had been sentenced to the department’s custody in November for possession of a controlled substance. She’d been sentenced to serve at least one-and-a-half years in prison and possibly up to three years. That sentence was suspended, according to the release, and she was ordered to take part in the department’s retained jurisdiction program. She would have completed the program Nov. 6, 2020.
Wickwire was sentenced to prison earlier this year for possession of a stolen vehicle in Kootenai County, according to the release. She was sentenced to serve between two and five years in prison, but was also ordered to participate in the department’s retained jurisdiction program. She would have completed the program Oct. 27, 2020.
Both women were booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of escape by someone charged, convicted, or on probation for a felony, according to the jail roster. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.