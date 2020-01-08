A study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found the median weekly earnings of Idaho women were about 79.5% of the median weekly earnings of Idaho men, slightly below the nationwide ratio, in 2018.
Idaho women working full-time had median weekly earnings of $702, while the median weekly earnings of their male counterparts was $883, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationwide, women had $789 in median weekly earnings, or 81.1% of the $973 median for men.
Women’s weekly earnings in Idaho ranked 45th nationwide and men's ranked 44th.
In the press release, Richard Holden, assistant commissioner for Regional Operations for the bureau, said the 2018 women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio in Idaho increased from 2017 by 1.7 percentage points.
In Idaho, the ratio of women’s to men’s earnings has ranged from a low of 71.2 percent in 1998 to a high of 87.6 percent in 2013. The ratio has increased for the past two years, according to the release.