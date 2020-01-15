BOISE — The John F. Nagel Foundation awarded a $52,000 grant to the Women's and Children's Alliance to help those fleeing domestic and sexual violence.
Alliance officials said the funding — which has been provided by the Boise-based foundation for more than a decade — will support the nonprofit organization's emergency shelter and transitional housing, as well as critical program services for about 23 people, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Women's and Children's Alliance.
More than 11,130 "safe bed nights" were provided to 182 women and children through WCA during the last fiscal year. Domestic violence is one of the primary causes of homelessness, according to the release.
The critical program services provided to about 23 individuals — many accompanied by children — include counseling and therapeutic services, case management, life skills, financial education, nurturing parenting classes, court advocacy and childcare.
“The support from the Nagel Foundation will afford individuals impacted by the trauma of domestic abuse and sexual assault the opportunity to participate in the agency’s vast direct victim-services program that is designed to encourage self-reliance, enhance self-regard and to promote independence and personal safety,” WCA Deputy Director Bev La Chance said in the news release.