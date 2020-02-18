BOISE — The Lightfoot Foundation awarded a $45,000 grant to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance to help those fleeing domestic and sexual violence.
The nonprofit Lightfoot Foundation, which serves the Treasure Valley, works within the sectors of education, environmental protection and shelters and family housing.
Alliance officials said the funding will support the operational costs for its transitional and emergency shelter programs, such as maintenance, security, utilities and janitorial.
“The National Institute of Justice indicated that if domestic violence shelters did not exist, the consequences for victims would be dire, including: homelessness, losing custody of children, continued abuse or possibly death," said Women’s and Children’s Alliance Deputy Director Bev La Chance. “By ensuring the viability and sustainability of the WCA's shelter program, The Lightfoot Foundation is making a critical contribution to the safety and well-being of domestic violence survivors in our community."
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance provides a 120-day residential shelter program for women and children fleeing domestic and sexual violence. In 2018, the Boise-based nonprofit provided 11,132 "safe bed nights" to 182 women and children.
In addition to emergency and transitional housing options, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance offers counseling, case management, court advocacy, life skills classes, financial education and a variety of other integrated services and programs, which "aim to enhance an individual’s ability to achieve their goals and increase self-sufficiency."
Anyone seeking the nonprofit's services can call 208-343-3688. There's also a 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline of 208-343-7025, and a 24-Hour Rape Hotline of 208-345-7273.