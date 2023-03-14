IMG_5831 (1).jpg

Southwest Idaho NOW President Cindy Thorngren holds up "Voting Is My Superpower" t-shirts the organization was passing out after Monday's rally at the Idaho Statehouse.

 Jeanne Huff

BOISE — With the tagline "Idaho Women Come Up Short on Equal Pay Day," the Southwest Idaho NOW Chapter issued a media release, rallying women to the “She Works Hard for the Money” call to action at the Idaho Statehouse.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, a crowd of about 100, mostly women, gathered on the second floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol. The event featured Idaho State Representative Sonia Galaviz, The Boise Women’s Chorus, and the Southwest Idaho NOW President Cindy Thorngren.

The Boise Women's Chorus performed at a rally in the rotunda at the Idaho Statehouse marking Equal Pay Day (March 13) and Idaho Women's Day (March 14). 

