MERIDIAN — Police are investigating a shooting in a Meridian park that occurred early Saturday morning.
The person shot was a woman in her 50s, who was exercising in Kleiner Park not long after 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. The woman told officers she felt a sharp pain in her abdomen, but didn’t see or hear anything. She didn’t know she’d been shot until she walked back to her home in the 3800 block of Tahiti Court and inspected the injury.
She then called for help.
First responders took her to a hospital and she underwent surgery. She is currently in stable condition, according to the release.
Police hope to speak with anyone who was in Kleiner Park between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.