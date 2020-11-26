MERIDIAN — Meridian police shot and injured a woman Wednesday after she allegedly hit an officer with her car during a DUI investigation.
Michelle Green, 43, of California, was stopped about 11 p.m. on North Locust Grove Road near West Chinden Boulevard after police received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the area, according to a department release issued Thursday.
Police said Green wouldn't cooperate with the officers, who had blocked in her black SUV. The 43-year-old reportedly refused to exit the vehicle and tried to flee, causing her to run over one of the officers.
This prompted at least two officers to fire their weapons at Green, who then drove south on Locust Grove Road, according to the release. Police said she was stopped a second time near the Fred Meyer at East Loop Lane after an officer rammed a patrol car into her vehicle and spikes were deployed.
Police said Green was struck in the arm by a bullet during the initial stop. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked in the Ada County Jail. The officer who Green allegedly hit also was treated for multiple injuries, and has since been released.
Green is charged with battery on a police officer and eluding a police officer, both of which are felonies. She also faces two misdemeanors for suspicion of DUI and resisting and obstructing.
The shooting remains under investigation by Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, with Boise police as the lead investigators. No additional information was provided in the Thursday release.