BOISE — Brianna Brown’s case isn’t one private attorneys would generally be attracted to, her lawyer said at her sentencing Wednesday.
She is a homeless woman living with multiple mental illnesses and she’s convicted of encouraging three other people to beat and stab another woman in the Boise foothills in March.
In September, a jury convicted Brown, 21, of aiding and abetting an aggravated battery, in connection with her role in the beating and stabbing of Sarita Morgan, who survived. On Wednesday, 4th District Court Judge Deborah Bail sentenced Brown to a total of 15 years in prison, with three fixed, and another 12 years possible after that.
The incident took place on the night of March 16 in the 1600 block of Braemere Road. Prosecutors say Brown — along with Cody Baker, 30; Justice Bowie, 20; and Kevin Ivey, 21 — lured Morgan into a car and then drove to the foothills, where they left her bleeding and severely injured not long before midnight.
Prosecutors believe Brown orchestrated the attack and told the other three involved, “I don’t want to see (Morgan) breathing.”
In September, Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Ivey was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Bowie has a Dec. 9 court date scheduled.
Everyone involved in the case was transient at the time of the attack: Brown, Baker, Bowie and Ivey sometimes stayed with a woman they knew in Nampa and they considered themselves a family, witnesses said during her trial.
Morgan met Baker two days before the incident at the River of Life homeless shelter in Boise. By her own account during Brown’s trial, Morgan struck up a relationship with Baker and the two were engaged within 48 hours.
“This is a government lawyer case in the extreme,” Brown’s attorney, John DeFranco, said at her sentencing Wednesday. “You’re not going to find private lawyers that are going to be arguing these cases in front of a jury and then coming to sentencing. This is a government problem, dealing with people with significant mental health issues. They’re typically homeless. They almost universally use either some sort of uncontrolled or controlled substance to deal with their mental health issues.”
DeFranco himself works for the private law firm Ellsworth, Kallas and DeFranco. He took over representing Brown from the Ada County Public Defender’s Office, though, because the office had a conflict of interest, according to a March 21 document. An attorney from the Ada County Public Defender’s Office defended Baker in the case.
Doctors who evaluated her believed Brown lived with multiple mental health conditions, Whitney Welsh, the case’s prosecutor, said at the sentencing. Among those Welsh listed were depression, anxiety, ADHD, a mood disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.
But it wasn’t as if Brown hadn’t been offered help along the way, Welsh said. Earlier in her life, before she came to Idaho, Brown lived in a residential treatment facility for two years. By the end of that time, the staff there considered it an improvement that she had reduced her threats and intimidating behavior toward others to one incident per week, Welsh said. During her life, she’d moved around before coming to Idaho and had contact with other community resources.
The pattern, Welsh said, was that each of those services recommended Brown needed more followup services later on.
“What is consistent and clear is that she has an unwillingness or an inability to follow through with any of these,” Welsh said. “If she had, maybe we wouldn’t be here — I don’t know.”
Brown’s history of not following up with help even when it was offered was why Welsh asked the judge to sentence Brown to prison, rather than probation or a rider prison term, which would sentence someone to a short period of incarceration along with treatment.
“She does have mental and emotional issues, but she uses those as an excuse for her unacceptable, dangerous and destructive behavior,” Welsh said.
Brown herself wept through her brief address to the court and paused multiple times because she was emotional.
“I have finally realized — I came to understand — that I made a poorly directed choice, and I know that what it is that I have done has brought us here today, and is the result of making a choice that is very wrong,” Brown said.
She said she was sincerely sorry for what she had done, and ready to accept the consequences.
DeFranco was candid about the fact that he doesn’t believe there are easy answers for someone in Brown’s position and said he’s seen more recent cases in which those without a home “are unwilling or unable to avail themselves of services that are available.”
“My point in talking about this sort of government-lawyer aspect isn’t to be disparaging, but sort of to point out that dealing with people with these mental health concerns and when they collect together — this problem falls on the shoulders of the government to help deal with the solutions,” DeFranco said. “There aren’t a lot of easy solutions for someone like Brianna.”