BOISE — Video of a fight outside Tom Grainey’s bar in downtown Boise that led to a woman’s arrest on May 27 is creating a stir in social media where it’s been viewed thousands of times.
Around 2 a.m., police officers responded to a fight between Alexi John and a bouncer. In a video John posted on Instagram and Facebook, the bouncer was on top of her, pinning her to the ground in an apparent chokehold for more than 40 seconds. When bystanders tried to get the bouncer off her, he pushed them away.
Though the video, which did not start at the beginning of the altercation appears to show the bouncer as the aggressor, John, 23, was charged with battery. John didn’t pursue charges while the bouncer did. The video contains language that is not suitable for all readers.
“I was asked if I wanted to press charges and I regretfully said no. I just wanted to go home,” John posted on Instagram.
The bouncer “had multiple small cuts and abrasions on his arms and neck,” according to a Boise Police Department report. John denied needing medical attention, BPD said.
Officers took John into custody, she was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with battery.
According to John’s Instagram post, the situation escalated after the bouncer told John’s friend, “get your fat ass off the railing.” John wrote that she tried intervening between the bouncer and friend but then was “slammed onto the pavement.”
The BPD report says the physical confrontation began after John and her friends weren’t allowed to enter the business.
“I could not even begin to explain the confusion and fear that I felt as I was aggressively held down by a man significantly larger than me completely unprovoked,” John wrote on Instagram.
The police report says officers interviewed John, the bouncer and witnesses to try to determine what happened. BPD declined to name the bouncer because “we do not provide the names of victims in any case,” spokesperson Haley Kramer wrote in an email. Kramer also said the employee was evaluated by medical responders on the scene.
John described the situation as a “traumatic experience” but that it is “extremely necessary to share.” Her video has been circulated by Black Lives Matter Boise on Instagram.
Since the video was posted, several people left negative reviews on Tom Grainey’s Facebook page either alluding to or directly mentioning the incident. Tom Grainey’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. John declined to comment.