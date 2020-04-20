CALDWELL — A 25-year-old woman with five outstanding warrants was arrested Tuesday on numerous drug charges.
Adreena Eve Bolden was booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the Idaho online courts repository. Bolden is charged with providing false information and possession of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and paraphernalia — three felonies and three misdemeanors.
Bolden was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before 3rd District Judge James Schiller, and a public defender was assigned to her case. Her next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. April 29.
Police said in a probable cause affidavit Bolden was found unconscious inside a car with mismatched license plates in a Jack in the Box parking lot at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in Caldwell. On the center console next to her, officers saw "a glass (meth) pipe with white residue inserted into a plastic bond device sitting in plain sight," and several empty small, plastic bags, the affidavit shows.
Police said Bolden was breathing, but would not respond to them. When officers tried to open the car doors to look for any identification, the 25-year-old woke up and then was asked to exit the vehicle, the affidavit shows.
Bolden allegedly gave a false name initially before identifying herself to police. According to the affidavit, she told officers she had a "grip of warrants" in Elmore, Ada and Canyon counties. Police said these later were confirmed by dispatchers. Bolden had three outstanding warrants in Canyon County with a total bond of $131,000; one in Elmore County with a total bond of $70,000; and one in Ada County with a total bond of $25,000.
According to the repository, the outstanding warrants were related to traffic violations, theft and similar drug possession charges.
Police said while searching Bolden during her latest arrest, a small bag with a "brown tar-like substance" was found in her back pocket. Bolden allegedly told the officers "she didn't remember having any heroin left, and admitted it was hers," the affidavit shows.
Police said Bolden also admitted to recently smoking pills, specifically fentanyl, which was found inside the vehicle, the affidavit shows. A digital scale, tinfoil, a "white, crystal-like substance" and other drugs allegedly were located inside the car as well.
According to the affidavit, police recovered:
- 0.5 grams of heroin
- 0.4 grams of methamphetamine
- 24 grams of marijuana
- 1 fentanyl pill
- multiple items of drug paraphernalia
Police said all illegal substances were packaged and sent to the state crime lab for further testing.