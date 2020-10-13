MERIDIAN — The woman at one time listed as the victim of a shooting in Meridian’s Kleiner Park is now believed by police to be the suspect.
The woman told police she was exercising in the park at about 5 a.m. Oct. 3 when she felt a sharp pain in her abdomen but didn’t see or hear anything or anyone else. It was only after she returned to her home in the 3800 block of Tahiti Court that she inspected the injury.
Meridian police officers investigated the incident and eventually confronted the woman, who admitted she’d had a “negligent discharge” in Kleiner Park, according to a Tuesday news release from the department. Police also discovered a handgun in her home.
The department has since forwarded the case to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges, according to the release.