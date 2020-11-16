NAMPA — A 68-year-old woman who was injured in a hit and run earlier this month died Sunday at a Boise hospital, according to Nampa police.
Barbara Alexander of Boise was walking on 11th Avenue South in Nampa on Nov. 5 when she was struck by a 2007-2009 silver or gray Dodge Caliber. Police said the driver, who remains unidentified and at large, fled the scene.
Police said the driver's vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror and likely sustained other damages as a result of the incident, which now is being investigated as a homicide.
Police ask anyone with information about a potential suspect to call Officer Angela Phillips at 208-468-5310, Detective Chad Benson at 208-468-5584 or Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2. Tips also can be left at 208-343-COPS or online at 343COPS.com.