Originally published Sept. 29 on KTVB.COM.

A woman has died after being hit by a car on West Overland Road on Wednesday night.

Boise Police said the woman was walking north across Overland just west of Five Mile when a driver struck her shortly after 7 p.m.

She was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The Boise Police Department said the driver stopped immediately after the collision. As of Wednesday night, no charges have been filed.

Westbound Overland was shut down while officers investigated at the scene. Boise Police detectives and a crash reconstruction team were called in.

The Ada County Coroner will release the name of the woman after next of kin are notified.

