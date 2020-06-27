BOISE — A woman died Saturday evening after being pulled from the Boise River by the Boise Fire and Police.
According to a press release from the department, a call was made to dispatch at 1:56 p.m. about a woman floating and unresponsive in the river, upstream from Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.
Witnesses said her raft started losing air, and the woman was not able to exit the river. Some bystanders pulled her out of the river, beginning CPR. Boise Fire and Police arrived shortly after, and continued CPR.
The woman did not regain consciousness and was taken to a hospital. She was not wearing a life jacket.
A second press release issued around 8:30 p.m. Saturday announced the woman had died. No other details about the woman, or what led to her death, were provided.
In the press release, officials reminded citizens that the river is "very cold."
"If a swimmer has even a small problem, it is difficult to remedy that problem because the body becomes so cold that you lose the ability to swim. It is important to always wear a life jacket on the river, stay in the middle when floating and avoid hazards to the best of your ability," the release said.
For more information about the upcoming float season on the Boise river visit: https://adacounty.id.gov/parksandwaterways/float-the-boise-river/