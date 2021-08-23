We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Tom Grainey’s bar in downtown Boise, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
BOISE — A woman who allegedly fought with and was pinned to the ground by a Tom Grainey’s Sporting Pub bouncer earlier this year has been convicted of disturbing the peace, a reduction from an earlier charge of battery.
Alexi John, 23, was arrested and charged with battery after a May 27 altercation with the bouncer, Anthony Martin. Video of the incident, which showed Martin pinning John to the ground in a chokehold and pushing away bystanders who attempted to intervene, circulated on social media more than a week later.
Martin told police that John “punched at” him multiple times, “striking him once in the face,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Martin then put John in a “headlock maneuver” and pinned her to the ground; he told officers he was making a “citizens arrest.”
“John scratched Martin and attempted to punch him several more times when they were on the ground,” the affidavit said. “Martin had multiple small cut(s) and abrasions in his arms and neck,” the affidavit said.
The altercation ensued after John and a group of friends were denied entry to the bar around 2 a.m.
In a social media post of the video that circulated online, John said the bouncer told her friend to “get your fat ass off the railing.” John wrote that she tried intervening between the bouncer and friend but then was “slammed onto the pavement.”
“I could not even begin to explain the confusion and fear that I felt as I was aggressively held down by a man significantly larger than me completely unprovoked,” John wrote on Instagram.
John’s disturbing the peace conviction was handed down July 30. She was ordered to complete eight hours of community service in lieu of jail time and complete an alcohol safety class.
John did not respond to a social media message requesting comment. Her attorney declined to comment.
Less than a month earlier, another woman was pinned to the ground by a Tom Grainey’s bouncer making a “citizens arrest” and charged with battery.
Shaianne Symonette, 21, was arrested by Boise Police officers on April 30, after a Tom Grainey’s bouncer, Esra Mullner, told officers that she pushed and tried to hit him when he denied Symonette entry to the bar for over-intoxication.
Symonette, a Boise State University student at the time, denies that she struck Mullner and that she was overly intoxicated. The Boise City Attorney’s Office asked a judge to drop the battery charge against Symonette, and she planned to file charges against the bouncer.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.