Jeffery McCollough

Spokane police Officer Jeff McCollough, pictured in 2009, died in a July golf cart crash in Bonner County.

 Spokane Police Department

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane, Washington, police officer dead.

Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Originally published in the Spokesman-Review

Recommended for you

Load comments