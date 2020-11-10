FRUITLAND — The Payette County Sheriff's Office arrested a 40-year-old woman who allegedly withheld information about a man accused of shooting a gun outside a Fruitland home Sunday.
Sharon Mary of Fruitland was charged with accessory for willfully withholding or concealing knowledge of felon, which is classified as a felony. She was taken into custody at her residence in the 7000 block of North Oregon Avenue, where the alleged shooting occurred involving Israel Salinas, 36, of Fruitland, who remains at large.
The sheriff's office said deputies, along with Fruitland and Payette police, arrived at the home about 5:40 p.m. Salinas had already left the area. His vehicle later was located, but he was not.
The sheriff's office said no one was injured as a result of the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing, as well as the search for Salinas. No other details were provided.