Originally published Nov. 14 on KTVB.COM
FRUITLAND — A person has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a young boy who went missing from the small community of Fruitland in July 2021.
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff confirmed to KTVB that Sarah Wondra, 35, is one of the occupants of the home that investigators have been searching since Friday night.
Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail over the weekend on a charge of failure to report a death.
"Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it," Huff said. "We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected."
Huff previously said a credible lead brought police to the home on Redwing Street in Fruitland, four minutes from the Vaughan family home. The "credible lead," Huff said, came from another occupant inside the house on Redwing Street.
According to Idaho court records, the felony charge that Wondra faces says the person being charged is accused of not reporting a death to authorities "with the intent to prevent discovery of the manner of death."
Wondra was arraigned in court Monday afternoon. Judge Brian Lee set her bond at $500,000 and is requiring she be electronically monitored while she awaits her next hearing.
The state initially asked for a $1 million bond to be set, saying Wondra is a danger to the community and cited a previous firearms charge that she is already on pretrial release for. The defense, however, asked for a reduction that the judge granted.
Wondra is scheduled to appear in Payette County court for her next hearing on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. and then Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. The state asked the judge to seal the probable cause affidavit in the meantime, because of concern over the "impact it would have on the investigation.”
Lee granted the request, saying, “there are risks to harm of persons should that information be released.”
The search continued Monday in the backyard of the Fruitland house for possible remains of the now 6-year-old boy, who went missing from his neighborhood in July 2021.
Crews have dug up most of the backyard and placed top layers of dirt in dumpsters. Huff said their intent is to dig 3- or 4-feet deep, and that they will not stop until the entire backyard is excavated.
A back hoe is being used to dig up the top soil, and Huff believes it will in no way contaminate evidence if there is any. Huff said there are multiple layers of dirt to scrape away, and the search will continue Tuesday if needed.
"During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house). ... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains," Huff told KTVB on Saturday.
He said the couple that lives in the home does not own it, and to his knowledge, has no connection to the Vaughan family. Wondra is one of the home's residents.
Crews involved in the search include Idaho State Police, Fruitland Police, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Fruitland Public Works and the Fruitland Fire Department.
At a press conference over the summer, Huff said a lead had placed investigators back in the Fruitland area to look for Vaughan.
Nicknamed "Monkey," Vaughan was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, at his family home in the area of Southwest 9th Street in Fruitland. At the time, he was described as 3 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Vaughan's sixth birthday was June 24, 2022.
Fruitland Police confirmed over the summer that preliminary evidence suggests Vaughan's disappearance is criminal, possibly an abduction. Already, the department has looked into nearly 1,000 leads and tips that have come in from the public.
A family spokesperson said the family thanks the community for its support and requests privacy at this time.
