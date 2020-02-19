CALDWELL — A 57-year-old woman who was arrested in August during a prostitution sting that involved her Nampa massage parlor has since been indicted on additional felony charges of witness intimidation and extortion.
Lynn Dicke, owner of Mia's Massage on 16th Avenue South, initially was charged with harboring prostitutes, procurement of prostitution and two counts of prostitution, following a monthslong investigation by Nampa and Caldwell police.
Dicke was taken into custody on Aug. 21 with six other women — all were arrested on prostitution-related charges similar to Dicke. She pleaded not guilty to each offense in September. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 3, according to the Idaho online courts repository.
Since her arrest, Dicke, who remains in the Canyon County Jail on a $950,000 bond, has allegedly threatened multiple witnesses, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Court records reveal she intimidated witnesses by asking them to lie during their testimony, and once even threatened to harm a witness's child.
Dicke also is accused of forcing people to send her money, and if they declined, she allegedly said she would report them to immigration officials or interfere with their asylum applications, records state. It is unknown how much money she received.
On Dec. 19, Dicke was indicted on four counts of witness intimidation and three counts of grand theft by extortion — all felonies. She later pleaded not guilty to each charge in early January, the repository states. Her next court appearance is 9 a.m. March 10 for the newer charges.
If convicted, Dicke faces up to 14 years in prison per extortion charge and up to five years in prison per intimidation charge, according to state law.
The Idaho Press previously reported that police believed Dicke would purchase massage parlors, and sell them to other women. Records state she would tell the other women they could earn extra money by offering sexual favors during or after massages.
The investigation in Canyon County involved six massage parlors — four in Nampa and two in Caldwell — records state. The women arrested in mid-August either bought those businesses from Dicke, or worked in them.
The other women arrested during the August sting:
- Yulian He, 56, was arrested at Asian Massage on 1115 12th Avenue South. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor prostitution.
- Juan Zhao, 56, was arrested on one misdemeanor charge of prostitution. She was arrested at Swan Massage at 207 11th Avenue North.
- Mei Ting, 50, who was arrested at Golden Massage on 3rd Street, was charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution.
- Mei Hua Dill, 49, was arrested on two prostitution charges at a business in the 6100 block of Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell.
- Jing Yun Shang, 56, was arrested on one prostitution charge at a business in the 2000 block of Blaine Street in Caldwell.
- Dong Mei Yin, 32, was arrested at a business in the 2000 block of Blaine Street in Caldwell on one count of procurement, one count of harboring prostitutes and one count of accepting the earnings of a prostitute.