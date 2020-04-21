CALDWELL — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly broke into a Caldwell home and stabbed a man in a wheelchair while looking for her boyfriend inside the house.
Holly Jo Roberson was booked in the Canyon County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to the Idaho online courts repository. She is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary, all of which are felonies.
Roberson was arraigned via video 1:30 p.m. Monday before 3rd District Judge James Schiller, and a public defender was assigned to her case. Her next court appearance, a preliminary hearing, is set for 8:30 a.m. May 1.
Police said in a probable cause affidavit officers arrived at the Caldwell residence about 3:50 p.m. Friday, finding Roberson, who was "crying but compliant."
The affidavit says Roberson told police she had been to the house twice that day; the first time she was asked to leave after yelling several times for her boyfriend to come out and speak to her. When he wouldn't, she decided to leave.
Roberson then met up with two men, one of whom gave her a 6-inch folding knife, the affidavit shows. This was the same weapon used in the alleged stabbing, police said.
While walking in Caldwell later that day, she said she saw her boyfriend's vehicle in a parking lot, according to the affidavit. She then went up to the vehicle, reached through the window and unlocked the door, getting inside the truck where her boyfriend was sitting.
The pair returned to the Caldwell home, and after arriving, Roberson was told to get out of the truck and leave the property, or they "would call the cops on her," the affidavit shows. The boyfriend then went into the house.
Roberson then allegedly approached the front door of the residence with the folding knife opened in her right hand. According to the affidavit, she entered the house and was immediately hit by the man in the wheelchair; Roberson also said the boyfriend slammed the door against her head and began "to lean into it, putting pressure on (her)."
At this point, Roberson reportedly told police she turned and stabbed the man in the wheelchair two to four times, the affidavit shows. She said she didn't intend to stab anyone upon entering; instead, she was going to stab herself.
Police said she also admitted to smoking a bowl of methamphetamine about 2 p.m. that day, about an hour and a half before the alleged altercation, the affidavit shows.
The boyfriend provided a different — albeit similar — account. According to the affidavit, he told police he believed Roberson was going to stab him, and that the man in the wheelchair got in front of Roberson to stop her from harming the boyfriend.
After the alleged stabbing, the boyfriend said he "rushed at Holly (Roberson) and hit her with the front door and that blow knocked the knife out of her hand," the affidavit shows. He then said he wrestled Roberson to the couch and "punched her in the ribs to get her to stop."
Police said only Roberson has been charged relation to the incident.