NAMPA — The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District needs help from the public in decreasing the risk of spreading West Nile virus.
The virus was detected in mosquitoes in Nampa on Aug. 6.
District Director James Lunders explained in a press release that the district has tested 928 pools in the county this season for West Nile virus and seven have tested positive.
According to the release, the majority of the positive mosquitoes are known as Norther House Mosquitoes because they associate closely with humans and in man-made habitats. For this reason, the abatement district is seeking public assistance in reducing the man-made habitats in backyards.
“Small backyard sites such as buckets, water troughs and kiddy pools are the most difficult sites for the District to find and control” said Lunders in the press release. “With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take action to eliminate mosquito producing sites around their homes.”
How to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:
- Eliminate standing water, which can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes. These include flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.
- Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.
- Avoid overwatering, which causes runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Picaridin and Oil of Lemon or Eucalyptus.
- Check that all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
- Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.
Jaime Aanensen, division administrator for Southwest District Health, said in the release that most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not get sick, some may develop flu-like symptoms and in some cases, West Nile virus may cause inflammation of the brain.
Individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible, Aanensen said.