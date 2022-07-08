Firefighters work to put out a blaze coming from a charter bus stopped along Front Street in downtown Boise on Friday. Passengers had disembarked when a possible overheated brake caused a fire in the left rear.
BOISE — A charter bus caught fire in downtown Boise on Friday afternoon, halting traffic outside of the Boise Centre on Front Street.
The Boise Fire Department reported to the scene with four engines, one ladder truck, an ambulance and a paramedic battalion chief, according to BFD Battalion Chief Tom Moore.
No one was injured during the fire, which occurred around 4 p.m.
"We hear bus, we get a little nervous," Moore said. "We've had some pretty significant bus fires in the past with natural-gas ... electric buses catching fire. It can be significant."
The fire on Friday occurred on a diesel-powered bus shortly after passengers disembarked at the Boise Centre after returning from Ontario earlier in the day, said the driver, who declined to give his name. He said fewer than 20 passengers were on the bus, and none were aboard when it caught fire.
The fire department confirmed no one was inside when the blaze started, Moore said.
The fire occurred on the driver's side of the bus near the back tire. Moore said the firefighters suspected that there was something wrong with the wheel, specifically pertaining to the breaks or bearings.