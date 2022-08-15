Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho expects to collect more than $6 billion in taxes in fiscal 2023, but it may not keep all the money — and on Monday, Gov. Brad Little hinted that he “hasn’t ruled out” calling a special session of the Legislature.

The governor on Friday issued a news release promising to work with the Legislature to “deliver even more education investments and tax relief to Idahoans,” after a new economic forecast predicted a potential $2 billion state budget surplus by this time next year. Idaho closed the most recent fiscal year June 30 with a $1.4 billion surplus.

Lewiston Tribune reporter William L. Spence and Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments