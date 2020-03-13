BOISE — With Idaho still reporting no confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little on Friday signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency as a result of concerns about the disease’s impending arrival.
The move paves the way for Idaho to receive federal aid to help combat an outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, should the state experience one.
“My focus is to make sure Idaho is as prepared as possible and that’s why I’m signing this declaration,” Little said.
Little highlighted the need to protect Idaho’s vulnerable population — it’s elderly residents and those who have underlying health concerns. Declaring a state of emergency allows the state to use the Emergency Disaster Fund to help deal with the health threat, and allows state officials to access the federal stockpile of valuable supplies, such as respirators.
Little’s declaration also allows for nurses who have retired or left the profession to renew their license, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
People without symptoms will not be tested at this time, according to the release. Still, Christine Hahn, the medical director for the Idaho Division of Public Health, confirmed the state now has the ability to send tests to commercial laboratories, which greatly improves Idaho’s ability to test people should health officials need to. Right now, Idaho can test between 800 and 1,000 people, Brandon Atkins, the program manager for the Family and Clinic Services Division for Central District Health, confirmed to the Idaho Press on Thursday. He said officials expect to be able to test more people soon. Little also said the state is working to establish drive-through testing, as other states have done.
As of Friday, Idaho has tested 131 people, according to a state website set up to provide information about the health concern. The state is monitoring 11 people, according to the site.
