BOISE — Being stuck at home is bringing out a lot of green thumbs.
As large portions of American life shuts down due to COVID-19, nurseries and lawn care businesses are seeing a wave of new customers looking to start gardening and growing plants in time for spring. Boiseans are snapping up flowers, vegetable seeds, herbs and materials to build their own raised beds and everything in between to brighten up their living spaces during the pandemic.
Cloverdale Nursery, on Boise’s western border, has retooled to stay open with a new online ordering system, deliveries, curbside pickup and social distancing requirements inside the nursery. Beni Cook, an employee of the nursery for over 30 years, said the overall feelings of shoppers has changed since the outbreak hit, and people are looking for peaceful places and hobbies.
“I think people are extremely happy to have a place to go and pick something up outside where they feel safe, or safer, anyway,” she said. “We’ve never seen that feeling in people before.”
The attraction of growing things is popular with all ages. Northwest Boise resident Sarah Taylor said she originally sought to teach her young children about plants after the schools closed and she was working on educating them at home, but the interest soon drew her to stop into her neighborhood Zamzows to start a garden.
Every member of her family of four picked out different seeds to grow, including broccoli, flowers, zucchini, cucumber and tomatoes. With the help of a store employee and some online reading, several of the seeds have sprouted, and Taylor will soon begin transferring the fledgling plants to newly constructed raised beds in the yard.
Taylor said the overwhelming nature of COVID-19 and having her two children at home has made it difficult to work on large projects around the house, but gardening's slower pace has made it fun and gratifying.
“It can happen in small doses,” she said. “It’s just something I can sort of slowly pick away at, and also it’s something I can see the effects of what I'm doing on a sort of gradual basis. That’s helpful.”
As COVID-19 requires more Americans to stay home and sickens thousands of Americans, gardens might not be only for fun. The Treasure Valley Food Coalition launched its “Feeding Ourselves, Building Resilience” campaign to encourage residents to put in gardens and grow their own food so they are not completely reliant on grocery stores.
Coalition member Janie Burns said this is the first stage of the campaign, which will later progress into teaching residents how to prepare the food they grow and preserve it for future use to prevent waste. She encouraged anyone looking to start gardening for the first time to research online, reach out to the local University of Idaho agriculture extension office, but to also connect with experienced gardeners in the community.
“The best advice is to find a neighbor who gardens and learn from them,” Burns said. “Gardening is not about what’s taught in the books, but observing and participating.”
Gardening during a time of crisis has a long history, but the increases productivity of factory farms, improvements in shipping and refrigeration and the increased urbanization of the U.S. has lessened the urgency of gardening for many Americans.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday described the pandemic as the world's most challenging crisis since World War II. The oldest generation of Americans remember the Victory Garden campaign during World War II. That campaign traced its roots two a similar campaign during World War I.
"(T)he Victory Garden campaign served as a successful means of boosting morale, expressing patriotism, safeguarding against food shortages on the home front, and easing the burden on the commercial farmers working arduously to feed troops and civilians overseas," according to a 2018 article on history.com.
Helping new gardeners has been a big part of Zamzows’ business in the past few weeks, CEO Callie Zamzow said. Customers who may be new to Idaho and planting gardens have flooded the store looking to get started with a variety of plants, but she said staff has worked to guide newcomers away from planting things too early. Tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini will not grow if they are planted now and must wait until later in the season.
She suspects the overwhelming nature of the pandemic has caused people to look for things they can do at home to improve their space and their lifestyle during the uncertain times.
“There’s a part of us as human beings where we hunker down and we think, ‘OK, what can I do right now?’” she said. “I can grow things, I can feed myself and I can create beauty.”