BOISE — It’s not every day one of the most powerful people in the city rings the doorbell.
In the last several months, hundreds of Boiseans have been opening their front doors to find either City Council President Lauren McLean or Mayor Dave Bieter on their porch looking to talk city politics and hoping to earn votes in the Dec. 3 mayoral runoff election.
Most years volunteers and candidates in local races, especially for off-day elections like the runoff, are knocking doors trying to raise awareness for the campaign itself, but this year it’s likely not very many people need reminding. Since McLean announced her bid to challenge Bieter in May, all eyes have been on the mayoral race.
The race is nonpartisan, though candidates have been outspoken about their conservative or liberal stances. Two prominent conservative candidates joined the mayoral race in September: Ada County Highway District Commission President Rebecca Arnold and former Mayor Brent Coles, but when voters cast their votes in November, Democrats Bieter and McLean came out ahead.
Neither candidate got over 50% of the vote, extending the hard-fought campaign another 30 days. With only each other to focus on, the runoff became a bitter contest, with Bieter pulling out all the stops in an effort to narrow McLean’s 16-point advantage from the general election, and McLean trying to keep up her momentum with grassroots campaigning. Both candidates have been working to reach voters in a variety of ways, with knocking doors, calling voters, putting up signs and hosting events in the hopes of governing Idaho’s largest city come January.
Reaching voters where they are has been a widely publicized strategy for McLean since the beginning. While out knocking doors off of State Street last week, she called the process of going door to door “meditative.” She alone has knocked over 2,000 doors since May.
“It’s so important because you learn a ton, and the citizen has a personal connection to you or to you through the volunteer,” she said, while writing a message asking for support from a voter who wasn’t home.
Bieter has also hit the streets, with his numbers for door knocking nearing 1,000. Just like McLean, he has met with residents all over the city. He said some of his favorite neighborhoods to visit are off of Parkcenter Boulevard, because of the particularly stunning foothills views. One encouraging note for him is how many Boiseans he visited didn’t have perfect yards, meaning they were too busy enjoying the community or working on other projects to maintain perfectly detailed grass.
“It makes me happy that people have more going on than just taking care of their lawn,” Bieter said with a laugh, on the way to knock doors on the Boise Bench last weekend.
At one door, a woman told Bieter she was undecided between him and McLean because they seemed similar even though his opponent would be “new blood.” He explained that McLean has been on council since early 2011, and pointed out her lack of endorsements from current and past city council members she has worked directly with.
“They’ve worked with her up close for the better part of nine years and don’t think she’s the better candidate,” he said.
McLean’s lack of endorsements from peers on the city council was a flash point at the end of last week. City Council Member TJ Thomson, an ardent defender of Bieter, expressed frustration with members of the local media on Twitter last week, calling for a story about McLean’s lack of support from within city hall.
In response to the Twitter spat and Thomson’s comments, McLean told KTVB her goal was to run for Boiseans instead of for the approval of those already in power.
“The current culture set by the mayor doesn’t encourage dissent or difference of opinion,” she said in the statement. “I knew that when I got into this race and I knew that I wouldn’t be running for public endorsements from elected officials: I would be running for Boise’s people.”
This wasn’t the only time Bieter’s campaign and his supporters have thrown barbs at McLean since the runoff began. She also came under fire from the opposing campaign, as well as from the Idaho Statesman’s Opinion Editor Scott McIntosh and other journalists on Twitter, for her decision to only participate in one traditional debate with Bieter.
Bieter’s supporters accused her of going back on her campaign platform of transparency by only agreeing to debate once at a City Club forum and turning down invites for more televised debates. In response, McLean said she would rather focus her time on knocking doors, texting with voters and meeting with voters in groups instead of going to debates, which she said mainly serves viewers looking for “fireworks.”
In lieu of debates, she kept her attention during the runoff on her “Big Boise Listening Tour” sessions. McLean has held 40 sessions citywide, meeting with dozens of voters at a time and giving them a chance to ask questions and talk with each other about what they what Boise to look like.
McLean said even with the sheer amount of sessions scheduled, she was amazed at how popular they have been.
“People just kept coming,” she said last week.
Even though McLean declined to debate, Bieter pushed to get himself in front of the media as much as possible. He sat down for multiple interviews with outlets all over town and had several events, including a press conference where multiple current and former city council members spoke highly of Bieter and encouraged voters to give him a fifth term.
The only event other than the contentious City Club debate where both candidates appeared together was at a closed-to-the-public Q&A with the residents of emergency shelter Interfaith Sanctuary. The city’s controversial request for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case about Boise’s authority to ticket people for sleeping in public spaces has become one of the major split points in the race. Instead of a debate, the casual event allowed shelter guests to share their experience and hear from candidates about the camping ordinance.
At the event, Bieter leaned on his record of expanding the city’s programs to combat homelessness, but drew skepticism from the crowd because of his defense of the city’s right to issue tickets to prevent camps. McLean said instead of taking the city’s fight to issue tickets all the way up to the nation’s highest court, the city should focus on prevention of homeless encampments with better coordination of social services and a focus on general housing affordability citywide.
In response to the event at Interfaith Sanctuary, Bieter held an event of his own on homelessness the following day about the dangers of homeless camps. He took some preselected questions from the audience on the topic, and had off-duty members of the Boise police and fire departments talk about their work to help the homeless with tickets for camping as a last resort. Other guests speaking out against camps included Downtown Neighborhood Association President Tim Flaherty, Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon and Dr. Tim Epperly, CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.
There was also a place set for McLean, but she did not attend.
The camping ordinance is one of the issues Bieter is hoping spurs supporters over to his side. Throughout the runoff campaign, he said his goal was to have voters “get to know” McLean, with the hopes that he could drive voters to support him instead. He has leaned on the issue of endorsements, claimed she doesn’t have much to show for her nine years on council and has attacked her lack of attendance at Valley Regional Transit meetings even though she is not required to be there.
“There’s a lot of fluidity out there,” he said last weekend, referencing voters who might still be on the fence.
Voters hoping to oust Bieter have backed McLean in growing numbers since the campaign began because of her promises on greater transparency for large capital projects, like the new main library and the proposed public-private partnership to build a sports park. She has also garnered support for her proposals to address affordable housing with incentives for ADUs, protection for existing affordable housing and regulation of short-term rentals.
McLean said she’s feeling confident about her chances after hearing from voters while knocking doors and hearing from what volunteers have to say after canvassing.
“Before the runoff, we all had detailed conversations about policy while door-knocking,” McLean said. “Since the election people now just say, ‘I’m voting for you.’”