BOISE — The Red Cross of Greater Idaho is closer to replacing its 15-year-old bloodmobile that has traveled more than 200,000 miles across the state, thanks to a donation from the St. Luke’s Health System.
Bloodmobiles are specially designed vehicles equipped with beds and other supplies needed to collect blood from donors near their workplaces, homes and schools. Idaho’s bloodmobile has been vital in reaching rural communities that may not have the space necessary to host an on-site drive.
A typical bloodmobile collects 29,000 units of blood in its lifetime, but the Red Cross says Idaho’s vehicle has collected that amount in just the last five years.
The Idaho Red Cross as a whole collects more than 62,000 units of blood each year, about 80% of which comes from mobile drives, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.
St. Luke’s Health System gifted $150,000 to the Red Cross to replace the bloodmobile.
“We are thrilled to provide support for a new bloodmobile that will serve people locally and across our region for many years to come,” said Barton Hill, vice president and chief quality officer and associate chief medical officer at St. Luke’s. “Together, St. Luke’s and the Red Cross are making a meaningful difference for the people in our communities.”
St. Luke’s has worked closely with the Red Cross over the years and has donated over 2,000 units of blood, Hill said in the news release.
A new bloodmobile will offer better climate control, be more fuel-efficient, allow staff to collect more units at once and expand its territory, according to the release.
“We would like to thank St. Luke’s for this extremely meaningful gift and for all they do to support our community,” said Nicole Sirak Irwin, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “Their generosity will allow us to replace the backbone of our blood services fleet so we can continue collecting the lifesaving blood that so many of our neighbors here in Idaho count on every day.”
St. Luke’s gift, in addition to a $40,000 donation from the Julius C. Jeker Foundation and $20,000 in Idaho Red Cross board contributions, moves the Idaho Red Cross to just $65,000 remaining in its campaign for a new bloodmobile. The foundation is “optimistic it can order a new bloodmobile by Christmas,” the news release states.