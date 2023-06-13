The patch of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is prominently displayed on the shoulder of Sheriff Kieran Donahue as he delivers a presentation before the Canyon County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, March 16.
CALDWELL — If a mass shooting was ever underway in Canyon County, sheriff’s deputies could play a role in ending it.
And for the best chances of ending it, sheriff’s deputies need to be equipped with the proper protective gear, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Doug Hart said at a county commissioner meeting about the sheriff’s budget in the coming fiscal year.
In Texas, law enforcement was widely criticized for not swiftly stopping a rifle-armed gunman at Uvalde Elementary School last year, an event that killed two adults and 19 children. An investigation by a legislative panel found that of the four shields brought to the school by law enforcement, just one was designed to withstand rifle fire, according to reporting from Insider.
“These tools are very critical for us to be able to address a situation or tragedy such as (Uvalde),” Hart said.
This year’s budget proceedings find the department operating under new circumstances: For the first time in decades, the department is fully staffed with both patrol and jail deputies, with just two open positions remaining in the jail, Hart said. And, apart from one patrol deputy who had to leave for family reasons, there has been no turnover in the department since December 2022, he said.
That month marked the board’s passage of a new wage and compensation plan for the department, which brought starting pay and successive pay for those who stayed in line or exceeding other local law enforcement departments, as previously reported.
“So we’re in new territory,” Hart said.
At a March meeting with the commissioners, Sheriff Kieran Donahue discussed the development of a three-year strategic plan for his department to bring staffing in line with population growth, as previously reported. The plan aimed to increase patrol staff by four positions every year for the next four years.
At Monday’s meeting, Hart shared items from the department’s proposed “A” budget (salaries and other pay for employees in the department), which included a request to add four new patrol deputy positions. Other items included adding a marine deputy, $2,600 per year in on-call pay for three criminologists and two victim/witness specialists, and an increase in specialty pay for K-9 handlers from $2,600 to $6,000 per year.
Hart also shared items from the department’s proposed “B” budget, which includes equipment, expenses and services.
The rifle shields fall in the second category, with the requested four shields costing an estimated $14,800. Other "B" budget items included vehicles and equipment to support the new patrol members ($400,000), as well as items for the entire department, such as patrol rifles ($110,000), pistols ($47,505), winter patrol gear ($15,000) and a new polygraph instrument ($10,000).
Hart said, “as the sheriff remarked previously … we’re at this critical juncture where we are in a fortunate circumstance of being able to dig out of some of these holes that were created in the past, and to get our current staff the equipment they need to do their jobs and also to augment their staff.”
Hart said Donahue instructed staff to be as discerning as possible when prioritizing items to ask for, focusing on needs and not wants.
“We don’t make this request lightly,” he said. “I recognize this is a lot of money.”
Commissioner Leslie Van Beek commended the sheriff's office leadership for their efforts in putting the budget requests together.
“I believe that the partnership that the board will and is making with the sheriff’s office will move us forward in accomplishing the goals, not just for these kind of asks, but to get our jail situation righted.”