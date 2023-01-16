James Fry Spokesman-Review

Chief James Fry of the Moscow Police Department stands in the entry of the department’s year-old headquarters building on Thursday in Moscow.

 (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Moscow Police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings.

But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight.

Originally published Jan. 15 in the Spokesman-Review.

