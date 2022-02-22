Tuesday morning brought snow in the areas west of Boise — a far cry from the high temperatures and sun on Saturday that brought many Treasure Valley residents outside.
Just a few weeks ago, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day. But what does that mean for Boise?
“The climate prediction center … puts out the weather service's official outlooks for longer term things,” National Weather Service Boise Senior Meteorologist Stephen Parker said. “What they have for temperatures for March is slightly better chances of below normal temperatures and a better chance of above normal precipitation.”
Basically, it’s more likely the weather will be a little colder and a little wetter.
Through Friday, highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s with lows in the teens, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will start to climb back into the 40s over the weekend and then are forecast to top 50 degrees once again next week.
The vernal equinox will mark the start of spring on March 20, but meteorological spring starts at the beginning of March. Meteorological seasons are based more on temperatures than the position of Earth in relation to the sun.
“We’re actually already starting to warm up. Our average highs for each day are increasing,” Parker said. “We are past the coldest part of the winter.”
This winter was pretty typical, temperature wise. In December, temperatures were about 2 degrees above normal and in January were about 3.3 degrees below normal.
Over 4 inches of snow above normal has fallen since July 1.
But heading into March, Idahoans could see all kinds of weather.
“March can have a wonderful mixture of winter weather and spring weather,” Parker said. “It’s highly variable.”
On March 19, 1997, temperatures hit a record high of 80 degrees, Parker said. But the area has seen snow well into March, he said, and even into early April.
However, a large vehicle pileup on a highway in eastern Oregon was another glaring reminder that winter is not over.
Amid snowy and icy conditions, over 100 vehicles crashed in a series of accidents on Interstate 84 Monday afternoon, according to The Oregonian. Images showed vehicles stopped on a snow-covered road.
“There are still several sections of Interstate 84 with extreme winter road conditions, so traveling is still hazardous,” an Oregon State Police news release said Tuesday. “If you don’t have to travel, we recommend staying home. If you do have to travel use www.tripcheck.com for road conditions or to find an alternate route.”
Idaho State Police did not return a request for comment regarding any incidents that took place on Tuesday morning in the Treasure Valley.
For those looking for some hope, however, the spring equinox is only 26 days away.