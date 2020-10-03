BOISE — Shirley Kellogg hasn’t been in the same room as her husband, Larry, since May 19. The Boise couple had been in quarantine since March, but when he had a stroke, he entered long-term care.
Since then, she’s only been able to see him through the windows of the facilities where he’s stayed, sometimes bringing her grandchildren along for the conversation. At the facility where he stays, staff members can open the window so they can have an easier conversation, but that hasn’t always been the case — the windows didn’t open at one of the hospitals where he stayed. Kellogg would stand at his window and call him to talk.
With winter coming, she knew things would get more complicated. Even because of the smoke, she had to stop visiting her husband's window. She's tried video-chatting with him, which she said he actually prefers to having visitors at his window because it’s more comfortable.
Kellogg is trying to adapt to the change in weather and still remain safe as the new coronavirus continues its onslaught on the Treasure Valley. With the weather getting colder — and with flu season looming — many Idahoans are trying to decide how to move forward when socializing outside is no longer an easy option. Additionally, doctors are bracing for the potential crush of a coronavirus spike during the normal flu season, and the toll it would take on hospitals in the area.
“In the hospital we see patients on the ventilator, patients who are very ill (during flu season),” Dr. Richard Augustus with West Valley Medical Center said during a September press conference. “And so to add a COVID peak to that would be very scary.”
Yet the next few months in the Treasure Valley don’t have to be dismal — some experts believe social distancing and mask-wearing may even lead to a more mild flu season than usual, as recently happened in Australia, which is just emerging from its flu season. However, health experts also agree the outcome is entirely dependent on people’s willingness to abide by social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
“I think the biggest concern really is people just not taking to heart the social distancing and face coverings, even when you’re in an interior area,” said Brandon Atkins, program manager of Central District Health’s family and clinic services.
'WINTER IS COMING'
Several Idahoans spoke to the Idaho Press via email for this story. Not all of them were concerned about the threat of the coronavirus itself, but most expressed concern about the social effects the colder weather would have, because even if they themselves aren’t worried about the virus, they have friends who are.
“We have been trailer camping with friends and family, but now that it’s turned colder, I AM worried that I won’t see some of my friends who are much more cautious than I am,” Lori Carlson, of Meridian, wrote to the Idaho Press. “We played pickleball outdoors, and now I’m worried that there are very few people who will want to play indoors.”
Others were more concerned about the virus itself in addition to not being able to see their friends and family. Kellogg, for instance, lamented the “rebels” who choose not to wear masks. Bren Slade of Rexburg was concerned the virus would spread faster because people would be socializing indoors during the winter.
“Isolation was very difficult for many, and the outside seemed to be a great answer,” Slade said. “Winter is difficult for illnesses anyway, and when you take away the safer outdoor gathering option it is concerning that the virus will spread at a more rapid rate.”
Slade’s assessment echoed that of doctors who spoke during a September press conference about the need for people to get flu vaccines going into flu season.
“We have a lot of concerns that as people are moving indoors we will start to see more hospitalizations for COVID,” said Laura McGeorge, the medical director for St. Luke’s Health System’s primary and specialty care. “We do know all these illnesses tend to collide in the winter.”
Other Idahoans were concerned about not being able to see people as the weather turns. Kevin Learned of Boise wrote he and his family this summer have seen friends on their deck and attended a 10-person birthday party in a garage with the doors open.
“Yes, as it gets colder and outside is no longer an option, it will likely reduce our interactions with friends,” Learned said.
Kacee O'Conner of Crouch was more atmospheric when she wrote to the Idaho Press.
“Yes, I’m concerned about the months ahead," she said, adding with a nod to the popular show "Game of Thrones": "It feels like 'winter is coming.' Ominous and uncertain.”
'WAYS TO HAVE IT HAPPEN'
As “ominous and uncertain” as things might feel, and while health experts are concerned about the coming flu season, the reality doesn’t have to be a worst-case scenario. Primary Health Medical Group CEO David Peterman last month used Australia as an example of a country that did things correctly.
Due to the social distancing efforts by residents of the Southern Hemisphere — aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus — the flu also spread at a much slower rate.
“In the Southern Hemisphere they began social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer … and this seemed to have an enormous mitigative effect on influenza," Peterman said.
Australia logged 21,000 cases of the flu in the 2020 season, compared to 249,000 cases last year, he said.
Atkins, of Central District Health, said that if people are willing to follow social distancing recommendations, it’s possible to interact inside during the colder months.
“Meetings are already happening in person; more and more people are doing them,” Atkins said. “Even the governor with the press conferences. They’re having more and more people come in person and live, asking questions, but they’re keeping social distancing. And those are all indoor venues too, but they’re largely bigger venues, right? Not just someone’s kitchen or someone’s living room.”
Atkins said safe indoor interaction is possible, it just requires more planning. Bigger venues are better, and it’s worth thinking about the type of activity taking place: a socially distant press conference in a large space is likely safer than a party in a friend’s kitchen.
“I actually feel that if you’re keeping social distancing and you’re wearing those face coverings and you’re being appropriate in your interactions that you can really reduce that risk of transmission,” Atkins said.
Atkins pointed out grocery stores have been open throughout the entire pandemic, and Central District Health hasn’t identified a significant outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a grocery store.
Another possible role model for safe indoor interaction is hospitals, which have had to treat patients who have COVID-19, while keeping other patients from getting sick.
The point is less about avoiding indoor spaces with other people, and more about focusing on what’s being done in that space, according to Russ Harbaugh, director of support services for St. Luke’s.
“We focus on masking and social distancing and limiting the amount of activity,” Harbaugh said. “In the spaces themselves we make sure that folks are properly masked and … distancing.”
John Berryhill, who owns Bacon in downtown Boise, has been operating the restaurant with much the same philosophy.
"We're masked all day long and we enforce that with our staff and we enforce that with our guests," Berryhill said.
Even the line to get into the restaurant, which snakes outside on some days, is distanced. Berryhill said there has to be 6 feet between groups of people.
The question, though, going into flu season is whether Americans as a whole will follow health experts’ recommendations.
Mask-wearing and social distancing isn’t ubiquitous in the United States or in Idaho. Some have pushed back against recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admonishing people to wear masks. When Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a mask mandate for the city, an anti-mask rally followed, with demonstrators burning the masks the city offered for free. In Canyon County, Southwest District Health had to cancel a board meeting about masks because of safety concerns caused by a protest.
It’s possible to have safe indoor interactions, Atkins said, it just requires a community effort.
“Because it is possible, we just have to be, as a community, willing to do that,” Atkins said. “And there are a lot of people in our community that aren’t, that are naysayers and negligent, that are mean-spirited. I mean, I’ve seen people who have come up, throughout this entire adventure that we’ve all been living in, and just yell and scream in people’s faces because they think that they shouldn’t be wearing face masks. And it’s unfortunate that that’s what we’ve got to work ourselves against.”