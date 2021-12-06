A section of westbound Interstate 84 was shut down in eastern Oregon on Monday after icy road conditions led to multiple slide-offs.
The highway closed to trucks at exit 374 in Ontario and closed to all traffic at exit 302 in Baker City. Westbound lanes between Pendleton and Ontario later reopened.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, snow and ice are creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Several semi trucks have already "spun out" on the slick roadway and are blocking the westbound lanes entirely west of La Grande, officials said.
"Winter has arrived," department officials wrote. "Snow is falling and covering some routes. ODOT crews have been running plows since the beginning of the storm."
Eastbound lanes remain open, but drivers are encouraged to slow down, use caution, and leave extra room to stop or switch lanes.
The Treasure Valley wasn't hit as hard, but still got some winter weather on Monday.
The National Weather Service called for "widespread light snow" and rain in the area. The agency said the snow was not expected to accumulate, except in higher-elevation areas like Long Valley and McCall.
Widespread light snow expected to change over to rain across the lower elevations later this afternoon. Little in the way of accumulations expected except 1 to 3 inches in the Long Valley and McCall area. pic.twitter.com/SyTJLJ1vuf