Idaho Botanical Garden’s biggest annual fundraiser is returning to Boise Nov. 24.
Winter Garden aGlow will boast over 600,000 lights strung throughout the garden and feature free hot chocolate, a stocking stuffer station and local school choir performances. There will also be appearances from Santa and the Grinch.
“We’re so excited to bring back the tradition of Winter Garden aGlow! Winter is one of our favorite times of the year to share the magic of the garden with the Treasure Valley community,” Executive Director Erin Anderson said in a press release. "This event offers families and friends a festive way to gather while experiencing the Garden from a new perspective.”
This year’s event will run Wednesday through Sunday and will last until Dec. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Timed tickets for entry are available between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Last entry is at 9 p.m., and the event ends at 9:30 p.m., per the release. Admission price is $18 for adults, $14 for members and youth ages 4-12. Kids under 4 are free.
“This is the garden’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Purchasing a ticket helps support our efforts to provide top natural science education programming to the Treasure Valley community and keep the Garden looking beautiful, not just this winter but year-round,” Development Director Jennifer Dunmire said.
The Idaho Botanical Garden is a nonprofit focused on connecting people of all ages, abilities, and circumstances to the natural world through environmental education, sustainable horticulture, and cultural events, according to a press release. Tickets for Winter Garden aGlow can be purchased online at idahobotanicalgarden.org/wintergardenaglow.