BOISE – One of Boise’s long-standing holiday traditions is back up and running.

Winter Garden aGlow officially launched for its 26th year this week. It will last through Dec. 31 and is the Botanical Garden’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Winter Garden Aglow

A warm fire adds to the comfort of night time visitors to the Idaho Botanical Garden as they walk through lighted pathways during the 26th annual Winter Garden aGlow event on Tuesday.
Winter Garden Aglow

Night time visitors to the Idaho Botanical Garden walk through lighted pathways bathed in holiday color during the 26th annual Winter Garden aGlow event on Tuesday.
Winter Garden Aglow

Cindy Pearson, a Boise resident and frequent visitor to the Idaho Botanical Garden, talks about her visit to the 26th annual Winter Garden aGlow event on Tuesday.
Winter Garden Aglow

Cyndi Coates talks about her visit to the 26th annual Winter Garden aGlow event at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Tuesday.

