Experts believe Idaho should see normal or near normal snowpack levels this winter, with a possibility of above-normal precipitation.
Erin Whorton of the Natural Resources Conservation Service made the prediction Friday morning during the fall annual meeting of the Idaho Water Supply Committee. She made the prediction based on the expected La Nina weather patterns this winter and cooler temperatures at the equator, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
“I’m feeling optimistic about our upcoming water year with the La Nina winter,” Whorton said.
Beginning this weekend, experts expect winter conditions to arrive in Idaho and remain for the month of November.
Those conditions “should mean promising conditions for Idaho’s ski areas and building snowpack for a strong water supply in the spring and summer of 2021,” according to the release.
KTVB's weather forecast shows high temperatures in the high 30s starting Sunday and into next week, with a chance of rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday.