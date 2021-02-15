Winter weather created slick driving conditions in the Treasure Valley Friday through Monday.
On Interstate 84 from Payette to Mountain Home on Friday and Saturday, Idaho State Police responded to:
- 78 crashes, including 10 with injuries and three hit and runs
- 92 slide-offs
- 60 other motorist assists, according to Idaho State Police District 3.
A total of 9.9 inches of snowfall was recorded at the Boise Airport on Friday and Saturday — the eighth highest two-day snowfall since records began in 1892, according to National Weather Service Boise.
The snowfall let up Monday, and a winter storm warning for the lower Treasure Valley was lifted at 11 a.m.
KTVB is forecasting some possible snow showers Tuesday morning and Friday. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-40s this week.
Bogus Basin on Monday reported 5 inches of snowfall overnight and 10 inches over the past 48 hours, for a total of 63 inches of snow at the base. Not surprisingly, lift tickets sold out for the day.
The Ada County Highway District had crews working around the clock early Friday through the weekend.
"The roads in the urban areas are looking good," according to a district news release Monday. "Crews are finding the storm has been heavier on the outer portions of the county, so ACHD has doubled up operators on those routes, especially in the western and northern areas of Ada County.
The district put all of its snow equipment to use, including 64 trucks to spread salt and sand mix and magnesium chloride for de-icing, and 46 plows.