Rep. Codi Galloway was leading over incumbent Fred Martin in the Republican primary race for state senator District 15 at press time by several hundred votes, according to preliminary election results.
Galloway garnered 3,567 votes, or 53.5%, as of late Tuesday night. Martin had about 2,715 or 40.7% of votes cast in his favor.
GOP volunteer Dorothy Greenzang had received around 300 votes in the District 15 race, with 154 of 197 precincts reporting.
In a similar state Senate race, incumbent Chuck Winder was leading far-right challenger Rosa Martinez by several hundred votes in the Republican primary race for state Senate District 20. The incumbent senator had earned 4,197 votes, or 53.6%, preliminary results show.
Winder, who is Senate president pro tem, outraised political newcomer Rosa Martinez by almost $45,000. Sen. Fred Martin outraised Rep. Codi Galloway by nearly $75,000.
"We have a chance to really just keep a good, stable direction for our state ... and not move to the far right," Winder said, adding it would be a historic night for the party. "There has been so much venom in this election. We'll see if people show up at noon tomorrow (for the Idaho GOP unity rally)."
The District 20 winner will not face anyone in November. However, District 15's winner will face Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon and Democratic candidate Rick Just in the November general election.
Recently, Idaho politics has become a battleground between the traditional right and the far-right. These races were no exception. Winder, a more moderate conservative Republican, faced off against Martinez, who challenged him from the right. Similarly, Martin was challenged from the right by Galloway.
Republican party divisions are not unique to Idaho or even to politics post-Trump.
For example, in 2009, the Tea Party movement pitted anti-establishment conservative activists against traditional Republicans, lumping the traditional group in with Democrats.
Martinez said she chose to run against Winder because “the Senate is where all the good bills go to die,” the Idaho Press previously reported.
During the 2021 session, the state Senate killed several bills, including HB 666, which would have criminalized librarians if a minor checked out “harmful” materials.
“I don’t think you’ll see some of the craziness that the House seems to like to do get very far in the Senate,” Winder previously told reporters during the session.
Martinez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She moved to Idaho eight years ago and has said she thought at the time she had moved to a red state.
“I realized that Idaho’s not as great as we thought it was,” Martinez said, somewhat echoing Trump’s popular phrase about making things great again. “We need to bring it back to where it should be.”
On Wednesday morning, Galloway said she would be shifting her focus to the general election.
"I feel great," Galloway said. "I wasn't watching super closely. Every time I got news it was good news."
In the District 15 race, Martin said it was going to be a long night.
"I've had a wonderful time in the Senate. I'm comfortable with whatever happens," Martin said.
He said the rest of the ticket was "doing extremely well," with traditional Republicans like Gov. Brad Little winning their races.
"We will be in a very good place for the fall election," Martin said. "We all will come together no matter what to look forward to the general."
On Tuesday night, Greenzang also professed optimism for the Republican Party moving forward.
"We are all Republicans now," she said, sitting in a chair in a red shirt at the Idaho GOP's election night headquarters. "Tomorrow we all start back in unity."