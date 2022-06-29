Firefighters from several agencies around the region are working to contain a wildfire in Malheur County, Oregon, north of Vale. Smoke from the fire also is noticeable in much of southwestern Idaho.
The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and local rural and rangeland firefighters responded Tuesday night to what is now called the Willowcreek Fire. The fire was reported on private land at about 4 p.m. and spread to land managed by the Vale District BLM.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the BLM estimated the fire to be 15,000 acres with zero containment. As of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, the fire's estimated size was 40,000 acres, said Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer for Vale District BLM.
However, cooler weather and calmer winds overnight helped firefighters position themselves strategically to contain the fire, Bogardus said Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 from Ontario to Baker City due to smoke. The highway reopened by 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush. The BLM says it's not threatening any structures, and no evacuation orders are in place.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
More ground and air firefighting crews are being sent to the Willow Creek Fire. The following resources had been dispatched for the suppression response as of Tuesday night: nine Vale BLM engines, two engines from the Payette National Forest, two engines each from Burns District and Boise District BLM, ground resources from Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Vale Rural Fire Department, two water tenders and two dozers. Air Attack, Single Engine Air Tankers and Large Air Tankers were assisting those ground resources.
This is an ongoing incident, check back for updates.