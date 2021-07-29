We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Deer Fire has burned approximately 1,000 acres in the Boise National Forest.
A wildfire near Arrowrock Dam in the Boise National Forest has burned approximately 1,000 acres, according to a Thursday news release from the Boise National Forest Service.
Dubbed the Deer Fire, the blaze is located 3 miles north of Arrowrock Dam. It was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.
As of Thursday morning, the fire was moving east toward the Cottonwood Guard Station, the release said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The fire, which was ignited by lightning, started in grass and sagebrush before climbing steep and rugged terrain to a string of timber, the release said. The fire has "burned around private property," the release said, but it's unclear if any structures are in danger of being destroyed by the blaze.
Motorists should use caution driving along the Arrowrock road (No. 268) corridor and expect to encounter fire traffic and delays as crews work to suppress the fire, the release said. There are currently no closures in effect, the release said. Anyone traveling near the area is encouraged to use National Forest System road 327 (Granite/Rabbit Creek) and be reminded that National Forest System road 384 (Edna Creek) is closed for construction and impassable, the release said.