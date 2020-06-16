WILDER — Wilder Mayor Steve Rhodes said Tuesday the city plans to host its July 4 celebration.
Despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhodes said the city of Wilder is planning on holding the celebration, including the parade, activities at the Wilder City Park and fireworks.
Rhodes said the city is accepting applications for vendors for the celebration.
According to the Facebook event, the parade will begin at noon, followed by music, vendors and events at Wilder City Park. People can sign up to participate in the parade by 11:30 a.m. July 4 at 500 S. 5th Street in Wilder.
The fireworks will begin around 5 p.m., the event said.
Grand Marshals this year are Troy and Angela DeMeyer, owners of Big Valley Tractor in Wilder and supporters of the community, the Facebook event said.