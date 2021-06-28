CALDWELL — Erasmo Diaz, the suspect who allegedly shot and killed his wife, Amparo Godinez Sanchez, in Wilder in 2015, has been taken into custody in Mexico.
“This is the culmination of a lot of work by the people in this room, the people standing here before you today,” Kieran Donahue, the Canyon County sheriff, said at Monday press conference. “This has been a manhunt for six years.”
The Mexican federal police took Diaz into custody Saturday, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Donahue said. The location where he was taken into custody is not being released, Donahue said.
In June 2015, Erasmo Diaz reportedly shot and killed Godinez Sanchez before fleeing the state. The couple’s two daughters, both minors, witnessed the incident. It is considered a “domestic violence homicide,” Donahue said. Though a 911 call from the home immediately after the event initiated the search for Diaz, he managed to evade county authorities, who later received word that he had taken refuge in Mexico, Donahue said. Local, state, federal and Mexican officials have been working to locate him since.
Getting Diaz into custody is the result of significant effort on the part of local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service said Brent Bunn, U.S. Marshal for the District of Idaho.
“Six years is a long time,” Bunn said. “We do not forget. If we have a warrant for you, we’re never going to quit looking for you.”
Diaz faces charges of second-degree murder in the state of Idaho, said Bryan Taylor, Canyon County prosecuting attorney, noting that the warrant for Diaz has been outstanding for some time.
“There is no bond on that warrant at this stage,” Taylor said.
Whether Diaz fights extradition back to the U.S. will determine how quickly the case will proceed, Taylor said, noting that the current timetable for prosecution is uncertain.
“But once we get Mr. Diaz back into the state of Idaho, he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Taylor said.
Though the case is more than five years old, Taylor asked the public to share any additional information they may have on the case with county law enforcement officials.